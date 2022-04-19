Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €595.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €595.00 ($639.78) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($537.63) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($290.32) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Hypoport alerts:

Shares of HYQ stock opened at €354.00 ($380.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €361.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €446.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 73.93. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €324.40 ($348.82) and a 12-month high of €612.00 ($658.06).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hypoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.