Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €595.00 by Warburg Research

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €595.00 ($639.78) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($537.63) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($290.32) price target on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of HYQ stock opened at €354.00 ($380.65) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €361.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €446.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 73.93. Hypoport has a 12-month low of €324.40 ($348.82) and a 12-month high of €612.00 ($658.06).
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
