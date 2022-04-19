Iberdrola (BME:IBE) Given a €11.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.30 ($12.15) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.27) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.12) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($13.98) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.05 ($12.96).

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.31) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($7.85).

