Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in March

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 994,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 812,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.
IBDSF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 119,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.36.
