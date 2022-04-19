Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in March

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 994,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the March 15th total of 812,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

IBDSF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 119,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,440. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.18. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $14.36.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

