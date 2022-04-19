IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.08.

IBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Acumen Capital upped their target price on IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IBI Group to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$17.50 price target on shares of IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of IBI Group stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,831. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.19. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$9.99 and a 12-month high of C$14.80. The company has a market cap of C$386.42 million and a PE ratio of 18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.68.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$112.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$105.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

