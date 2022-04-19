iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,660,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 15th total of 10,330,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iBio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,100,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 528,284 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iBio by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 116,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 129,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 262,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 173,996 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iBio alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 45,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,294. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -5.36. iBio has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

iBio ( NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. iBio had a negative return on equity of 38.17% and a negative net margin of 1,737.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iBio will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of iBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

iBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.