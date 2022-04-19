Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Short Interest Update

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 572,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEP opened at $53.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 0.84. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $48.93 and a 12 month high of $61.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($1.85). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.89%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -372.09%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

