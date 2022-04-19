Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 691,200 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 852,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, CFO Justin Scarpulla purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $424,558.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 116,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,864. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Identiv by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Identiv by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Identiv by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVE. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $284.98 million, a PE ratio of -1,278.00 and a beta of 1.63. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Identiv will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

