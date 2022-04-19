IDEX (IEX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect IDEX to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. IDEX has set its Q1 guidance at $1.73-1.76 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.33-7.63 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect IDEX to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IDEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of IDEX by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

