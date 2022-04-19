IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.2 days.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. 7,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76.
IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.