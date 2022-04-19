IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 192,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. 7,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $41.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4444 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.