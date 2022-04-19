Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IMH opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

