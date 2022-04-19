Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $80.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.06. Incyte has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

