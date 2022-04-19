Independent Bank (IBCP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $450.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.99. Independent Bank has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $26.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBCP. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

