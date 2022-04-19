Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.69. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 49.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 120.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

