Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IFNNY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($48.39) to €30.00 ($32.26) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.13) to €5.55 ($5.97) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $49.99.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

