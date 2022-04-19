Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFI. B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.08.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 56,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

