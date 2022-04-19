Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

IFJPY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 600 ($7.81) to GBX 680 ($8.85) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 673 ($8.76) to GBX 730 ($9.50) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $705.00.

Shares of IFJPY opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Informa has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

