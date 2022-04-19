ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €13.00 ($13.98) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.29) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.77) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.66) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €15.30 ($16.45) price objective on ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.72) target price on ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.49 ($14.51).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($17.95).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

