ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) received a €13.00 ($13.98) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INGA. Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.77) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.59) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($15.59) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.70 ($13.66) price target on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €13.62 ($14.64).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($14.54) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($17.95).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

