ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ING shares. UBS Group upped their price target on ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.48) to €15.30 ($16.45) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.13) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.77.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 80.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ING traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. 4,861,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,970,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

About ING Groep (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.