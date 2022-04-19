Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

IR stock opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $44.85 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.71.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 39.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 28.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

