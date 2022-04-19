Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

INGR stock opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2 shares of company stock valued at $170. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,683,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,497 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,632,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,439,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 17.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after acquiring an additional 333,316 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 38.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 5.9% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

