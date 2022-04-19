Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.03.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities downgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, January 31st. CSFB set a C$29.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,271. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$16.57 and a twelve month high of C$23.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.97. The stock has a market cap of C$3.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$202.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

