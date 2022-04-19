InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:IHT opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 million, a PE ratio of -29.85 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $14.77.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)
