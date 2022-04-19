Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) & Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Head to Head Analysis

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Inogen alerts:

93.2% of Inogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Inogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inogen and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inogen 0 3 3 0 2.50 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inogen presently has a consensus price target of $49.80, suggesting a potential upside of 76.85%. Given Inogen’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Inogen is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares Inogen and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inogen -1.77% -1.70% -1.28% Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inogen and Bone Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inogen $358.00 million 1.79 -$6.33 million ($0.29) -97.10 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Bone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inogen.

Summary

Inogen beats Bone Biologics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inogen (Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; Inogen Tidal Assist Ventilators, as well as related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Bone Biologics (Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.