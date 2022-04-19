Insider Buying: Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Insider Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) insider Gerard J. Michel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $12,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,367. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.32. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 721.72% and a negative return on equity of 174.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at $405,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DCTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

