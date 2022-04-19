Insider Buying: Inventis Limited (ASX:IVT) Insider Buys 1,760,000 Shares of Stock

Inventis Limited (ASX:IVT – Get Rating) insider Anthony Mankarios acquired 1,760,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,600.00 ($77,647.06).
About Inventis (Get Rating)
Inventis Limited designs, manufactures, markets, and sells ergonomic office furniture, electronic control systems, and computing products in Australia. It operates through Furniture Division and Technology Division segments. The Furniture division segment offers commercial furniture, which includes office chairs, tables, lounges, and workstations under the damba, vibe, GEORGY, winya, PLUTO, WORKSTATIONS.COM.AU, Bassett, and Bevisco brand names.
