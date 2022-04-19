Insider Buying: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Acquires 2,200 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Burdick purchased 2,200 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,582.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 70,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,042,401.85.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Todd Burdick sold 2,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.26, for a total transaction of C$20,520.00.

TSE PEY traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$14.42. 352,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,577. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of 16.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0114388 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEY shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.20.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.