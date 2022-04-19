Insider Buying: Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Acquires 1,580 Shares of Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) insider Jane Kingston acquired 1,580 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £125 ($162.63) per share, with a total value of £197,500 ($256,960.71).

SPX traded down GBX 49.50 ($0.64) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching £125.61 ($163.42). The company had a trading volume of 119,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 39.06. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12-month low of £107.85 ($140.32) and a 12-month high of £172.25 ($224.11). The business has a 50-day moving average price of £122.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £141.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 97.50 ($1.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPX shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a £135.90 ($176.81) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a £105 ($136.61) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a £131.20 ($170.70) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £122.02 ($158.76).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

