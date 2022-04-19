Insider Selling: ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) EVP Sells 8,619 Shares of Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ABM stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 21,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.44 and a 52-week high of $54.46.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after acquiring an additional 108,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,654,000 after acquiring an additional 64,669 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after acquiring an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after acquiring an additional 261,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries (Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.