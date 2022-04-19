Insider Selling: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Sells 6,965 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,839,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 97,625 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $6,105,467.50.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 25,200 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $1,546,776.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $8,045,700.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of Blackstone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,479 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

BX stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,352,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,232. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.02.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Blackstone by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1,407.5% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 24,631 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Blackstone by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

