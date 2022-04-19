Insider Selling: Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CFO Sells 183 Shares of Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $40.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,239.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,957. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,269.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,344.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Booking by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,751.71.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

