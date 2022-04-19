Insider Selling: Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ) Insider Sells 450,204 Shares of Stock

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ – Get Rating) insider Kerry Harpaz sold 450,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.27), for a total value of A$164,324.46 ($120,826.81).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.27.
About Dotz Nano (Get Rating)
