Insider Selling: Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ) Insider Sells 450,204 Shares of Stock

Dotz Nano Limited (ASX:DTZ – Get Rating) insider Kerry Harpaz sold 450,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.27), for a total value of A$164,324.46 ($120,826.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.27.

Get Dotz Nano alerts:

About Dotz Nano (Get Rating)

Dotz Nano Limited engages in the development and marketing of carbon-based materials use in tracing, anti-counterfeiting, and product-liability solutions. It provides ValiDotz, BioDotz, Fluorensic, and InSpec solutions for various applications, such as anti-counterfeiting, brand and reputation protection, oil and gas industry, liquids tagging, lubricants, polymers tagging, and bio imaging.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dotz Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dotz Nano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.