Insider Selling: Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Insider Sells $785,096.48 in Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $785,096.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,533.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nick Lane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.84. 1,511,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,436. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $773,363,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,252 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

