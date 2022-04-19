Insider Selling: Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Sells 96,040 Shares of Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl sold 96,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.57), for a total value of A$205,333.52 ($150,980.53).
Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 21st, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 46,525 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$113,009.23 ($83,095.02).
- On Monday, March 14th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 16,833 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$39,170.39 ($28,801.76).
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 17,304 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,324.73 ($27,444.65).
- On Friday, February 18th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 9,194 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of A$24,731.86 ($18,185.19).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Flagship Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.
