Insider Selling: Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Sells 96,040 Shares of Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl sold 96,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.14 ($1.57), for a total value of A$205,333.52 ($150,980.53).

Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flagship Investments alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 46,525 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.43 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$113,009.23 ($83,095.02).

On Monday, March 14th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 16,833 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.33 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of A$39,170.39 ($28,801.76).

On Wednesday, March 9th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 17,304 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,324.73 ($27,444.65).

On Friday, February 18th, Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl purchased 9,194 shares of Flagship Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.69 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of A$24,731.86 ($18,185.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Flagship Investments’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Flagship Investments’s payout ratio is -236.84%.

Flagship Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.