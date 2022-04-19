Insider Selling: JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $12,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,776 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $15,020.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $13,290.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $15,660.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $14,680.00.

JBLU stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.39. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.44.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JBLU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 45,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

