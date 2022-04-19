Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $33,876.00.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,498. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average is $140.07. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 270.6% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

About John Bean Technologies (Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

