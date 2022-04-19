Insider Selling: JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Insider Sells 21,012 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.02. 916,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,921. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $22.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,082,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,105,687,000 after buying an additional 346,900 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,533,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,175,000 after buying an additional 276,071 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,987,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,647,000 after buying an additional 1,671,979 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,689,000 after buying an additional 819,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,262,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,932,000 after buying an additional 74,031 shares in the last quarter.

