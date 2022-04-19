Insider Selling: Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Insider Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas (Nick) Lindsay sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.40), for a total transaction of A$664,300.00 ($488,455.88).

The company has a quick ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 65.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

