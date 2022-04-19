Insider Selling: Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) Insider Sells 350,000 Shares of Stock

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas (Nick) Lindsay sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.90 ($1.40), for a total transaction of A$664,300.00 ($488,455.88).
The company has a quick ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 65.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32.
Lake Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.