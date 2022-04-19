Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,624,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,062,075.
Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$41,395.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$80,000.00.
- On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$39,750.00.
- On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$122,000.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$56,000.00.
- On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$54,000.00.
- On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,927.50.
- On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow acquired 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,380.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.
TSE:PNE traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.62. The company had a trading volume of 301,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,106. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$550.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.06.
About Pine Cliff Energy (Get Rating)
Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.
See Also
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.