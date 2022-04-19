Insider Selling: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.70, for a total value of C$85,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,624,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,062,075.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Thursday, April 14th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$41,395.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$80,000.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.59, for a total value of C$39,750.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Robert Disbrow sold 100,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$122,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.12, for a total value of C$56,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$54,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,927.50.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Robert Disbrow acquired 21,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,380.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

TSE:PNE traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.62. The company had a trading volume of 301,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,106. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.25 and a 1 year high of C$1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$550.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.06.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Pine Cliff Energy (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.