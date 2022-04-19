Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 2,793 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $401,186.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,594,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 229,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,063. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

