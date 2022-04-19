Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 2,793 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total value of $401,186.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,185 shares in the company, valued at $25,594,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ QLYS traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 229,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,063. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 0.76.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.33.
About Qualys (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
