Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Sells 1,556 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,375,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.39. 6,082,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,664. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $189.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.07, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.88.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.