Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $866,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Gennaro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $781,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $820,820.00.

Shares of Zendesk stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,638,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,223. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Zendesk’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zendesk by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,923,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,039 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,690,000. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,243,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,735,000 after buying an additional 717,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

