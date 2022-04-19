Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $291.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ:PODD traded up $8.49 on Tuesday, reaching $265.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,737. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,155.52 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.54.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Insulet by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Insulet by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.