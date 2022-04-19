Insulet Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PODD. Oppenheimer raised shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.39 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $400,998.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,885,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lifted its position in Insulet by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 276,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,654,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Insulet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.