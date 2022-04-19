Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) to announce sales of $362.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $363.53 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $360.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.48. Integra LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $61.30 and a 1-year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $4,936,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,268 shares of company stock worth $15,050,939. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,913 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $45,302,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,482,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $99,327,000 after purchasing an additional 629,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

