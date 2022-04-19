IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Shore Capital

Investment analysts at Shore Capital began coverage on shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IHP. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.81) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.68) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on IntegraFin from GBX 670 ($8.72) to GBX 580 ($7.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st.

LON IHP opened at GBX 406.60 ($5.29) on Tuesday. IntegraFin has a twelve month low of GBX 363.60 ($4.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 610.50 ($7.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 423.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 502.25.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services, as well as enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients.

