Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.

IAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

