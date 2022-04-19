Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.49% from the stock’s previous close.
IAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integral Ad Science from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.
Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.
About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integral Ad Science (IAS)
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
- Analysts Reel In Netflix Targets Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money in the Red-Hot Housing Market
- Banking On Bank Of America
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.