Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of LINK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. Interlink Electronics has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.90.
About Interlink Electronics (Get Rating)
