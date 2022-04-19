International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.93.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.52, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

