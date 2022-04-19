International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE INSW opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.80.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Seaways by 3,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in International Seaways by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

